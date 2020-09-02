East Columbus Post Office to reopen after nearly 3 months

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After being closed for nearly three months, an east Columbus Post Office is set to reopen.

On June 12, the United States Postal Services suspended its Mount Vernon Unit operations due to the air conditioning unit not working, stating it creates unsafe work conditions for employees and customers.

Now, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty says the air conditioner is fixed and working, but it’s still too hot to go inside. NBC4’s Shawn Lanier reported the location could reopen as soon as Saturday.

Residents in the area were confused about why this location had been closed for so long. They feared it wasn’t going to reopen, and felt it was part of a bigger scheme to suppress the vote in the area at a time the Secretary of State is urging absentee voting by mail.

Other tenants say they’ve reached out to the landlord of the property, James Fogler, several times and received no response.

The City of Columbus has an active civil case against Fogler and Shiloh Grove Limited Partnership for existing code violations at the Mt. Vernon towers right next to this post office.

Beatty says enough is enough and that something needs to happen to this landlord. That’s what she’s working on right now.

“I am calling a meeting with the postmasters to look at the contracts and what they’re requiring because I think that it is negligence on their part as well. We need to make sure that we keep and maintain post offices and mailboxes in urban communities,” said Beatty.

Beatty is looking to see if there’s a way to terminate the contract of this landlord and get someone, where who, will take care of the property and the people.