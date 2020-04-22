Earth Day reminder: cardboard shipping boxes are recyclable

Two boxes being left on a door step by a courier.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– With most retailers’ storefronts closed, many consumers have switched to shopping strictly online.

All of those additional deliveries, also bring additional delivery materials and boxes making waste management professionals busier than ever.

Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio is using Earth Day to remind everyone that those boxes are recyclable:

Corrugated cardboard is 100% recyclable and can easily be recycled at the curb or at one of SWACO’s drop-off recycling centers conveniently located throughout Franklin County.

CLICK HERE for a list of drop-off recycling locations.

SWACO says last year more than 10% of the material in the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill was corrugated cardboard, second only to food scraps (which are not recyclable).

“All you have to do is remove any packing materials, make sure the box is clean and dry, and flatten the box before adding it to the recycling container (this step saves space and allows room for more recyclables). You don’t even have to remove the packing tape,” SWACO said in a press release.

Learn more about recycling your corrugated cardboard boxes HERE.