Early voting not stopping late campaigning in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Across the nation, millions of voters are choosing to head to the polls and cast their ballot before Election Day. More than a million of those voters are here in Ohio, but these numbers aren’t stopping campaigns from attempting to sway voters in the final week.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says we could see more than half of Ohio’s ballots cast before Election Day through early and absentee voting.

“We have blown it out of the water. Ohio’s voters are coming out in record numbers,” LaRose said. “We’ve seen well over a million Ohioans have already cast their ballots and those numbers are going

to be updated (Tuesday), and I’m sure, at this point they’ll be much higher than that.”

With so many people making their decisions early, some wonder if it’s too late for the final week of campaign ads and political visits. LaRose says this trend of voting early has been a long time coming.

“I have been cautioning my friends who are candidates for office for years to not think about Election Day but to think about election month,” LaRose said.

Ohio State Professor emeritus Paul Beck says despite the number of ballots already claimed, campaigns will still be hitting states like Ohio during these final days until Nov. 3 because they still need to fire up those who are on the fence about voting or on the fence about which candidate to vote for.

“There are still voters who are still undecided, not many but a thin slice could be enough to tip a state one way or another. Ohio is very close we’ve returned to the status of battleground,” Beck said.

This week, the Trump campaign has announced events in Ohio. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has announced visits in other battleground states like Wisconsin.