Early voting for November election begins Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the Nov. 5 general election approaching, in-person early voting and absentee voting will begin Tuesday in Franklin County.

Edward Leonard, the Franklin County Board of Elections Director, said the board has received more than 4,600 absentee ballot applications, and those ballots will be sent to voters, beginning tomorrow. Leonard also spoke about the benefits of early and absentee voting.

“We never know what happens on election day because life happens and sometimes you might plan to vote on election day, and if something happens to prevent you, if you voted early, you’ve already taken care of it,” he said.

Those wishing to take part in in-person early voting can do so at the Board of Elections which is located at 1700 Morse Road.

The hours for early voting are as follows:

Weekdays, Tuesday, Oct. 8 to Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekdays, Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be requested online or by calling the Board of Elections at (614) 525-3470.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is Monday at 9 p.m.

For all of your voting, registration and absentee information, click here.