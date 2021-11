COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An early-morning warehouse fire extended to the roof, but all employees got out safely.

The fire began at ITC Manufacture, 845 East Markison Avenue, at 2:45 a.m. when an industrial paint booth caught fire inside of the warehouse, according to fire officials at the scene.

The paint booth extended to the roof, and the roof began to catch fire.

Although the business was open, all employees got out safely.