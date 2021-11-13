COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after an early morning shooting on the west side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 5600 block of West Broad Street around 3:12 a.m. Saturday morning. A 43-year-old man was found at the scene and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim approached a dark blue vehicle to ask if the driver was lost. The driver then rolled down his window and fired a handgun two times, hitting the victim in the left foot and lower leg.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and a suspect has not been named at this time. Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.