COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police were called to the 700 block of Canoby Place early Friday morning on reports of a double shooting.

The calls came in around 3:51 a.m. One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m.

A second victim was shot in the leg and was treated on scene.

CPD is looking for information on the shooters, which were described as men in masks.