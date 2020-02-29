Early morning crash kills woman in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbus Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the woman was traveling west on Broadview Road near Cherry Bottom Road at approximately 2 a.m.

When she reached the intersection of Broadview and Cherry Bottom, she failed to stop, crossing Cherry Bottom and striking a large tree, police said.

The vehicle, a 2003 Lexus, caught fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been determined.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The crash was the seventh fatal traffic accident and eighth fatality so far in 2020.