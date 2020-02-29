Early morning crash kills woman in northeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbus Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the woman was traveling west on Broadview Road near Cherry Bottom Road at approximately 2 a.m.

When she reached the intersection of Broadview and Cherry Bottom, she failed to stop, crossing Cherry Bottom and striking a large tree, police said.

The vehicle, a 2003 Lexus, caught fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been determined.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The crash was the seventh fatal traffic accident and eighth fatality so far in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools