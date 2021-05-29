Early morning crash claims the life of a bicyclist

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bicyclist was killed around early Saturday morning after being struck by a car on US Route 62 north of Frank Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of the crash around 1:04 a.m.

They say a 2000 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound when they struck the cyclist who was riding in the center lane of travel without lights or reflectors.

The driver of the Camry stopped at the crash scene to assist, but the bicyclist was pronounced dead around 1:09 a.m., according to FCSO.

Investigators are currently working to identify the victim and to learn more about the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call FCSO at 614-525-6113.