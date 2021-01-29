Health experts expect more traveling as Americans get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As of Friday morning, just over 6 percent of Ohioans had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Despite the seemingly small number of people vaccinated, the growing availability is providing hope for the health of the economy.

“Even though I’m an introvert, I’m anxious to get out,” laughed Nancy Kremer, 78.

Kremer received her first dose of the vaccine Friday morning and said she was already looking forward to venturing outside of her home which she’s rarely left over the past 10 months.

“I know you still have to wear a mask, but I’ll feel much better and I can go to the grocery store and Target,” she said.

Among Kremer’s top priorities after health restrictions loosen and she receives her second dose of the vaccine are traveling and seeing friends. 82 percent of Americans agree.

According to a survey by Lending Tree, more than 8 in 10 Americans who intend to get vaccinated are planning a celebrator splurge in 2021, such as a vaccination or night out to eat.

The statistic is promising news for a tourism industry struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“When you start talking about social distancing or physical distancing, that obviously doesn’t bode well for an industry that is really predicated on interactions, social interactions and gatherings,” said Brian Ross, CEO of Experience Columbus. “It does come down to the vaccine. The vaccine’s going to drive a lot of that.”

Ross explained Central Ohio would typically see 43 million visitors injecting $7.6 billion into Central Ohio’s economy annually. In 2020, tourism was one of the first casualties of COVID-19 and Ross expects the recovery will start with people who live in the area.

“Not only will we be able to welcome back visitors, but it will really be able to provide the safety and confidence of our residents to get out,” he said of vaccinations.

The groups eligible to receive the vaccine so far include Ohioans age 75 and older, some people with disabilities and those in congregate settings, as well as healthcare workers and a limited number of school personnel.

James Davis, 77, received his first dose of vaccine Friday and said he was looking forward to seeing family on a whim.

“We used to just jump in the car and go up there,” he said. “And now it’s ‘Well, when did you get it? Oh we can’t go there for a couple of weeks…’ That kind of thing.”

Ross estimated more than half of the 43 million annual visitors are people coming to town within driving distance. He expects to see the economy pick up as more older adults, like Davis, who can venture out to see loved ones. Significant economic recovery will likely take many more months. Ross cautions things won’t immediately return to normal.

“There’s still a pandemic. It’s not going away with a vaccine at this time. We still have to make sure all of the protocol is being adhered to,” he said.

He said current projections show it could take until 2023 or 2024 before the tourism industry rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

The Lending Tree survey also found 19 percent of respondents may be skeptical to spend money in the near future. The group said the financial losses experience during the pandemic may prevent them from ever splurging again.

Despite the current state, Ross is optimistic the economy will rebound, and tourists will return to Central Ohio in 2021. He believes the isolation many have experienced over the past year will leave them anxious for social experiences.

“People love to get out and see things, experience things, visit people. So that will come back,” he said.



You can find the full survey results by clicking here.