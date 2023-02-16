CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – An offensive guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, who was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, was arraigned today in Guernsey County.

Joshua Sills, who was exempt from playing in Super Bowl LVII, appeared in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court today. He was released after paying a cash bond of $25,000.

Sills is facing one charge of rape and kidnapping each, stemming from an incident in which he allegedly forced a woman into non-consensual sexual activity and held the victim against her will in December 2019.

Sills was placed on the commissioner exempt list, making him unable to participate in practice or travel with the team for the Super Bowl.

Sills, who attended Oklahoma State, went undrafted in 2022 and appeared in one NFL game for the Eagles this season. He attended Meadowbrook High School in Byesville, Ohio and played guard initially at West Virginia from 2016 to 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020-21.

Pretrial was scheduled for March 9 at 2:30 p.m.