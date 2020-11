COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a male was found dead along E. Broad Street in the far east side of Columbus.

Columbus police say just before 7 a.m., Tuesday, callers told 911 dispatchers that a male was face down, bleeding on a sidewalk at E. Broad Street between Hallowell Drive and Cedar Cliff.

Medics pronounced the male dead at the scene.

E. Broad Street is closed between Hallowell Drive and Cedar Cliff while police continue to investigate.