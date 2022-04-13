COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, released a statement Wednesday honoring her husband who was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway in South Florida.

In the statement, Kalabrya announced the Haskins’ family will be holding a celebration of life ceremony Saturday, April 22 at the Alleghany Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. Family, friends, teammates, coaches and those who want to pay their respects are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., which will be followed by a celebration of life service from 11:00-1:00 p.m.

My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders, Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN! Kalabrya Haskins