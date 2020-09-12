Duwve says harassment of Acton prompted withdrawal from ODH post

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The woman picked by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to lead the state’s health department told a South Carolina news outlet that the public’s harassment of former ODH director Dr. Amy Acton prompted her to remove herself from consideration.

Dr. Joan Duwve was named the new director of the Ohio Department of Health during his Thursday coronavirus update. About six hours later, DeWine announced via Twitter that Duwve had withdrawn for consideration for the position.

Duwve issued a statement to The State in South Carolina saying that as she was preparing to take the Ohio job, she became aware of the public harassment of Acton and her family while she was ODH director.

Duwve added that while she is dedicated to improving public health, her family comes first and she does not want to subject them to that same kind of harassment.

Duwve is a native Ohioan, a graduate of North Olmsted High School and a graduate of The Ohio State University.

She was going to replace Acton, who helped lead the charge in combating the coronavirus when it first began in Ohio in March.

Acton stepped down as ODH director on June 11 and left her advisory position in the governor’s office on Aug. 4.

Duwve is set to stay on as an advisor at the South Carolina Department of Health until Oct. 1.