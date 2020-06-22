During Pet Adoption Month, number of available animals is down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Man’s best friend, canine companion, whatever you want to call them, dogs have a special place in their owners’ hearts and a part of the family.

June is National Pet Adoption Month.

“I was only supposed to foster her and get her adopted and be done, but things changed,” noted adoptive dog mom Courtney Hilfinger of her dog Zoe.

Zoe broke her leg a few months ago after she was fostered to Courtney by Stop the Suffering, a rescue group here in Ohio. While Zoe was recovering, Hilfinger bonded with Zoe so much that she couldn’t give her up.

“I couldn’t let go of her, so she’s been here since then,” said Hilfinger.

Hilfinger’s story is similar to a lot of others right now. There have a been a lot of “foster fails” as they call them. People intend on just fostering these dogs until they find new homes, but end up adopting them instead.

A lot more people have been fostering while they’ve been home for the pandemic but there have also been a lot of people applying to just adopt a furry friend.

“It’s kind of a catch-22 because we have a lot of people applying, but not a lot of dogs available for all those people,” said Rescued Ohio’s Jillian Lenczicki.

Not only do these people want to make use of their time, but according to Rescued Ohio, a lot of people want to do something good in such an uncertain time.

“Within the six months we’ve been adopting our dogs this year, we hit the same amount we hit all of 2019,” Lenczicki said.

Rescued Ohio and Stop the Suffering always have puppies available

“They were driving down the street and saw a box on someone’s driveway that said, ‘free puppies,’” Lenczicki said.

Even with a plethora of puppies, both rescues recommend keeping an open mind because you never know when you’ll find the newest member of your family.

“Puppies are a ton of work,” Lenczicki said.

The difference between a shelter and a rescue is that at a shelter, you can see all kinds of dogs in one place. However, they may not receive the veterinary treatment a rescue dog would.

Rescue dogs are often fostered first for a few weeks before they’re adopted out. This allows the foster and the rescue to learn the dog’s personality and get them the vet attention they may need before finding their forever home.

Right now, the adoption numbers are down at the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

Shelter spokesman Andrew Kohn says that’s mainly due to the fact that they’ve accepted fewer dogs and don’t have as many available right now.