HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A dump truck crash has closed an area of Alum Creek Drive Wednesday morning as crews continue to make repairs.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night of a dump truck crashing between Alum Creek Dr. and Toy Road near Groveport.

The crash took down traffic lights and a power line as repairs are expected to continue through morning rush hour, according to FCSO.

Alum Creek Dr.’s southbound lanes are shutdown at Bixby Road while the northbound lanes are closed at Rohr Road.

