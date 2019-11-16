DUI checkpoints yield 3 arrests, multiple citations

The Franklin County DUI Task Force conducted two sobriety checkpoints in the city of Reynoldsburg Friday night that resulted in three arrests, including one for driving under the influence and multiple citations.

The DUI checkpoints were held at Livingston Avenue at Brice Road and Main Street at Briarcliff Road from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The results of the checkpoints are as follows: