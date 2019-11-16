DUI checkpoints yield 3 arrests, multiple citations

The Franklin County DUI Task Force conducted two sobriety checkpoints in the city of Reynoldsburg Friday night that resulted in three arrests, including one for driving under the influence and multiple citations.
The DUI checkpoints were held at Livingston Avenue at Brice Road and Main Street at Briarcliff Road from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
The results of the checkpoints are as follows:
- Total Vehicles in the Zone 743
- Total Vehicles Checked 224
- Total Vehicles Diverted 19
- DUI Arrest(s) Made 1
- Total Number of Citations Issued 6
- Driver License Violators 3
- Vehicle Registration Violations 1
- Traffic Warnings 18
- Vehicle Impounds 2
- Misdemeanor Arrest 1
- Felony Drug Arrest 1