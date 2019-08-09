DUI checkpoints to be held Friday night on West Side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County DUI Task Force members will conduct two sobriety checkpoints Friday night between 8 pm and 12:30 am. in Praire and Franklin townships.

The checkpoints will be on Norton Road south of West Broad Street and West Broad Street west of Georgesville Road.

Extra patrols will be out during the weekend throughout Franklin County, specifically looking for impaired drivers.

The Task Force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements to get where you are going.

If you have any questions, please contact Sergeant Josh Short, Co-Coordinator of the Franklin County DUI Task Force at (614) 525-6113 weekdays between 8 am and 4 pm.