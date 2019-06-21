DUI checkpoint to be held Friday night in Madison County

A DUI checkpoint is scheduled Friday night in Madison County.

The checkpoint is scheduled to take place on U.S. Route 40 near State Route 142.

The DUI checkpoint is scheduled to run between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The checkpoint was announced by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s OFfice and the West Jefferson Police Department.

It is funded by federal grant money and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, officials said.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” officials said.