DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – World-renowned musicians will gather in Dublin for a concert to benefit Ukraine. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Arkadiy Gips, a Ukrainian violinist who toured with Madonna for two years, will be the focal point of the show taking place at the Dublin Community United Church of Christ.

Gips will be joined by the Ukrainian Folk Ensemble, singer Lucy Smirnov, the Columbus International Children’s Choir, pianist Tony Hagood, flutist Cheri Papier, and composer Max Gips. The concert will be hosted by Eric Gnezda, a singer-songwriter who hosts Songs at the Center on PBS

Arkadiy Gips said it’s an honor being able to share this part of his country with central Ohio.

“It’s very old country, with old tradition, with the music, with folk music, with classical music, with very good leadership,” he said before the show.

To donate to help Ukraine, click here. All proceeds will go to Grace Evangelical Church, which is helping provide food and resources to Ukrainian refugees.