DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who allegedly ambushed a woman on her porch and assaulted her with a shovel is being sought by police on Thursday.
Video camera footage at an apartment in the 5200 block of Lexi Lane shows a man smashing a pot, damaging a fence, and damaging a door on Friday, Nov. 12, according to a Columbus Division of Police social media post.
The man is said to have vandalized several locations.
“Suspect also ambushed a victim on her porch/assaulted her with a shovel,” the post said.