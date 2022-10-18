DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of senior citizens in Dublin are hitting the bags and it’s all to slow the progression of a potentially debilitating disease.

The class is part of the Rock Steady boxing program, a unique way to help manage Parkinson’s disease.

At the Senior Star Retirement Village Dublin, one participant, who has been part of Rock Steady for several years, said he has seen a reduction in the severity of his tremors. He said the class is about fighting back against the disease both physically and metaphorically.

“I look at that bag and I think of two brothers,” Rock Steady participant Charlie Neer said. “One’s name is Parkinson and one’s name is Fatigue and I hit their noses every time.”

The program is one that takes place worldwide, with more than 800 sites across the globe.

The trainers at the Dublin facility went through training so they can safely teach the course and they said being part of the program has been gratifying.

