DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Friday afternoon crash on U.S. 33 eastbound temporarily shut down a stretch from Avery Road to Emerald Parkway.

An Ohio Department of Transportation camera showed multiple emergency vehicles blocking off all lanes of traffic. The road leads toward the on-ramp for Interstate 270.

A second camera angle showed significant traffic build up further west on U.S. 33.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Police and fire department presence were on the scene at an incident on U.S. 33. Cars were at a standstill until emergency responders began letting traffic trickle through around 3:50 p.m. As of 4:45 p.m., Dublin Police said that all lanes of traffic on U.S. 33 are now open.

While Dublin Police said that some people were taken to the hospital, there were no serious injuries.