DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two firefighters are being treated for heat exposure after battling a fire at a Dublin apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, the fire was reported at a 20-unit apartment building on Dublin Arbor Lane at approximately 2 p.m.

Because of the hot weather, the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire to have extra crews respond to the scene. Geitter said approximately 100 firefighters responded to the call.

The two firefighters were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital for treatment, and are listed in stable condition.

No other injuries are reported.