Two Columbus gang members convicted of 2019 Scene75 fistfight, disturbance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two Columbus men have been convicted of charges in connection with an incident that happened at a west side entertainment facility in October 2019.

Shon D. Gardner Jr., 21, and Jermaine Lamar Lathon, 28, were convicted Monday of participating in a criminal gang, aggravated riot, and inducing panic, among other charges, after a 17-day jury trial, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to police, on Oct. 19, 2019, both Gardner and Lathon, as well as seven other gang members, attacked a rival gang at Scene75 at the Tuttle Mall. The venue officially opened eight days earlier.

Jermaine Lamar Lathon

Shon D. Gardner Jr.

Lathon was also convicted of assaulting a Scene75 employee during that same incident, which one witness described as “mad chaos” during the trial.

The prosecutor’s office said both Gardner and Lathon are members of the criminal gang known as Everything Keng Terk (EKT).

In addition, Lathon was convicted of felony crimes associated with three separate incidents involving the illegal use of a firearm in 2018 and 2019.

Gardner, who was on juvenile parole at the time of the Scene75 incident for a 2015 home invasion, was convicted of five separate felonies tied to an incident where he took police on a high-speed chase while armed with a gun in the Linden area in 2018.

“These cases were quite entangled with each other as well as existing prior cases involving each defendant,” Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack said in a press release. “The complexity of these cases in which the assigned prosecutors were able to successfully secure convictions is a testament to their talent and dedication to justice, as well as the hard work of the Columbus Division of Police.”

Sentencing for both men is scheduled for Aug. 10.