DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Texas-based taco chain with a location near Polaris Fashion Place announced the opening date for its second Ohio restaurant.

Torchy’s Tacos is opening at 3762 W. Dublin Granville Road in Dublin beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. The first 100 guests in line on opening day will receive a limited-edition T-shirt, which will grant a year of free queso each time they wear it to the Dublin location.

“Our Torchy’s Tacos Polaris location was only the beginning. We’re excited to open this second location here in Dublin with more Ohio locations coming soon,” said Mike Rypka, Torchy’s Tacos CEO.

The menu boasts a series of “damn good” tacos, including the “Trailer Park” fried chicken taco with poblano sauce. (Courtesy Photo/Torchy’s Tacos)

The new locations mark the chain’s second and third in central Ohio after the Polaris joint opened in June 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Torchy’s Tacos)

The menu boasts a series of “damn good” tacos, including the “Trailer Park” fried chicken taco with poblano sauce and the “Mr. Orange” blackened salmon taco with black bean relish and cotija cheese. Torchy’s is also home to the “Democrat” barbacoa taco and the “Republican” jalapeno cheddar sausage taco.

Founded in Austin, Texas, 15 years ago, Torchy’s has grown to more than 100 restaurants in 15 states. The chain is also constructing a new location in New Albany at 6042 N. Hamilton Road, set to open by the end of the year. The Polaris restaurant at 1478 Gemini Parkway opened in 2022.

Torchy’s Dublin location will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Learn more and view the full menu here.