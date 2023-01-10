DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A new sushi restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park is preparing specialty rolls with 24k gold flakes, spicy eel, and wasabi mayo.

(Courtesy Photo/Song Lan)

Song Lan Restaurant is now welcoming guests after opening in December at 6628 Riverside Dr., down the street from Vaso, North Market Bridge Park, and Fado Pub & Kitchen. General manager and beverage director Sarah McGlynn said the new spot features main and private dining rooms, a heated patio, and a Japanese barrel room.

“We’re going for a casual, chic Japanese experience,” McGlynn said. “We want everyone to come in and have amazing food, unique drinks, and enjoy themselves; it’s more of a relaxed atmosphere.”

The menu boasts several dozen sushi roll variations, including the Riverside Roll with 24k edible gold leaf flakes, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, spicy crab meat, avocado, and tobiko. Customer favorites also include the Galaxy Roll with soft shell crab topped with spicy tuna and mayo, and the Red Scorpion Roll with spicy kani, black pepper tuna, and wasabi mayo sauce.

Inside the barrel room at Bridge Park’s Song Lan. (Courtesy Photo/Song Lan)

Song Lan’s menu boasts several dozen sushi roll variations. (Courtesy Photo/Song Lan)

General Manager Sarah McGlynn said the new spot features main and private dining rooms, and a heated patio. (Courtesy Photo/Song Lan)

Song Lan is home to a number of specialty drinks and teas. (Courtesy Photo/Song Lan)

A number of hot and cold appetizers, hibachi, udon noodles, tempura entrees, specialty drinks, and craft cocktails round out the menu, including The Hot Emerald tuna sashimi wrapped with spicy kani, avocado, seaweed salad, sriracha, and yuaza vinaigrette.

The sushi spot is the second restaurant from the owners of 1126 Restaurant in the Short North and is the third new bar and restaurant to open in Bridge Park this winter. Hai Poké joined the North Market in November and The Roosevelt Room opened in late December.

Song Lan Restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. then 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. then 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesday. View the full menu and make a reservation here.