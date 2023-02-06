DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are proposing a 6.29-acre expansion north of Dublin’s Bridge Park, including new apartments, a hotel, retail and more.

Named “Indus Bridge Street,” the development would continue off of Bridge Park’s Longshore Street by constructing five buildings. The plans call for a nine-story residential building connected to an eight-story residential building, a six-story office building, an eight-story hotel with ground-floor retail, a five-story parking garage with 801 spots, and a park.

“We are building and expanding upon the character that was established in the Bridge Park blocks previously while creating a unique identity for Indus Bridge Street,” developer Indus Companies said in its proposal.

Plans call for two residential buildings, an office building, a hotel, and a parking garage. (Courtesy Photo/Moody Nalon)

Indus submitted the plans to Dublin officials for an informal review last October. On Feb. 2, Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to approve the concept plan, with the caveat of nine conditions. Commission member Jamey Chinnock said the proposal needs improving to maximize the development’s efficiency.

“We’ve talked about being smarter, whether it’s shared parking with some other adjacent garages, whether it’s learning from what we’ve done in other areas of Bridge Park — there’s a lot to learn,” Chinnock said.

Most notably, commissioners said they are uncomfortable with the height of the proposed buildings. Scott Haring, a resident and representative from the East Dublin Civic Association, echoed the concern and noted previous code set a six-story maximum for new development.

“The common thing of all this has been the height,” Haring said. “The code has said, no more than six stories.”

The five buildings in the proposal all exceed the code by 15% to 30%, said commission chair Rebecca Call. The chair reiterated the commission’s dedication to following previous maximums and suggested exceeding the code for only one building constructed at the end of Longshore Street, mirroring the height of Marriott’s AC Hotel and creating “books ends” for Bridge Park.

Still, some community members spoke against the proposal as a whole. Joanne Blum, a Dublin resident of 23 years, said an increase in development is causing a “derogation of the quality of our life.”

“I hear [I-270] 24/7 now from my home, that didn’t used to be the case,” she said. “That’s from tree loss and road expansion work a few years ago. I don’t think we need more development.”

Diane Cartolano, a resident of 25 years, said the proposed addition is “over the top” and is diminishing public green space pivotal to the area’s identity.

“It’s unfortunate that what has long been the hallmark of Dublin and is even enshrined in its motto, ‘It’s greener in Dublin,’ seems to be getting less and less respect other than in print,” Cartolano said. “Its only value, as some have alluded to, seems to be in its potential to generate money.”

Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission will next set a preliminary development plan before finalizing the proposal. The commission meets twice each month.

View the proposal here, and watch previous commission meetings here.