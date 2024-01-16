DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are in the early stages of proposing a neighborhood catered to 55 and older residents, to be built on a 101-acre site in Dublin divided by railroad tracks.

Faris Planning and Design’s proposal calls for the “Farms at Cosgray” development to feature 153 homes constructed on the west side of Cosgray Road, directly across from Barronsmore Way and Churchman Road. The site is bisected by an existing railroad track, which the proposal says will create two distinct communities.

“These homes are adjacent existing single family homes in Ballentrae, keeping the single family character of the area, while allowing for a transition to lower density and larger open space,” the proposal’s project narrative states.

Plans call for 63 homes to be built on the roughly 30 acres east of the railroad, and then 90 homes to be built on the 70 acres west of the railroad. The patio homes will include a variety of designs and options, ranging from 1,500 to 2,200 square feet.

Large amounts of greenspace, about 62 acres in total, are also included in the proposal, which includes areas for existing tree preservation, 200-foot buffers along the railroad tracks and buffers along current roadways. The greenspaces will also feature multi-use paths and activity areas for the residents, like pickleball, dog parks and bocce courts.

However, during the proposal’s informal review on Jan. 4, the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission said the area is home to a “wealth of uncertainty,” and argued a more creative development should be proposed for a site that is divided by a railroad track.

“I think you’ve got a challenge,” said Commissioner Warren Fishman. “I think your hearts in the right place, but I think I’d like to see something really creative, less dense and reason to be there, by the railroad track, rather than jam 156 houses in that area.”

Next, Faris Planning and Design will continue developing the proposal before returning to the commission with a preliminary development plan. The city’s planning and zoning commission meets twice each month. Watch previous meetings here, and view Faris Planning and Design’s entire proposal here.