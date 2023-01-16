DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A burst sewer pipe at Dublin Scioto High School in the Dublin City School District has students and staff adjusting to some temporary changes as work to fix the problem gets underway.

In a notice posted on the district’s website, the issue was discovered Friday when a main sewer line 12 feet under the building failed.

The district said crews have been working around the clock since Friday to fix the line, but in the meantime, there are several measures the district is taking to keep the school building.

Those measures are:

Multiple portable restroom trailers and hand washing stations being delivered to the school. The district said those restrooms will be placed in “safe and secure” areas easily accessible by students and staff. Extra security staff will be on site to help monitor these areas.

Kitchen staff will be using facilities in nearby buildings to prepare grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches.

Cleaning and restoration companies will be providing additional cleaning and sanitizing throughout the building and the portable restrooms.

Drinking water from fountains and bottle-filling stations is unaffected by the pipe break, the district said.

In addition, Tuesday’s boys’ basketball game has been moved to Westland High School. Practices will resume as normal Tuesday after school.

“Please know that we are working to fix the issue swiftly so that we can return to normal operations as soon as possible,” the district wrote in the notice. “An update will be provided to Scioto families later this week with follow-up details.”

The district did not release a timetable for when the repairs might be completed.