DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– One of the busiest roads in Dublin is getting a speed limit reduction. Riverside Drive through Bridge Park will go from 40 to 25 miles per hour starting this week.

City leaders say it is part of a larger campaign called “Slow Down Dublin” to promote safety in Columbus’ largest suburb.

“Riverside Drive has been one of our top five crash locations in the city, and this is just another way for us to increase safety, reduce crashes, and also reduce the seriousness of these crashes if they do occur,” Dublin Police Deputy Chief Greg Lattanzi said.

There are huge signs in the area that let drivers know the lower speed limit officially occurs on Thursday, October 12, but they will give a two-and-a-half-week grace period before tickets begin being issued on October 30.

While a nearly 40% reduction may seem drastic, a study done by the city prior to this decision found people were already going slowly through the corridor.

“We realized that the 85th percentile speed… is actually in the 27 miles per hour range, which leads us to believe that the 25 miles per hour speed really is the most appropriate speed limit,” said Jeannie Willis, Dublin’s Director of Transportation and Mobility.

Willis added that Dublin City Council also made the Downtown Dublin and Bridge Park area an official business district which the Ohio Revised Code says should have a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Those who live and work in the area who NBC4 spoke to all had positive reactions to the change.

“I think it’s good,” said Bridge Park resident Stephanie Meyer. “I think it prevents people driving too quickly and pedestrians maybe getting hurt.”