DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– There may be several inches of snowpack on the ground, but registration to the kickoff of one of Central Ohio’s premier summer events is now open.

The eight annual FORE! Miler presented by OhioHealth will be held Thursday, May 26 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin to kick off the Memorial Tournament.

The four-mile race benefits the alliance between Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the Tournament’s new partnership with Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, according to a press release from the Memorial Tournament.

The race route starts and ends at the club and winds through Memorial Dr., Avery Rd., Brand Rd., Muirfield Dr., and Kinross Court.

Early registration is now open through March 13 for $45. Registration fees will increase starting March 14.

