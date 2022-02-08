DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A popular Dublin bar and restaurant is closing at the end of this month.

The Bogey Bar and Grill, a popular spot for the Memorial Tournament, is closing for good on Saturday, Feb. 26.

In a post to its Facebook page, the staff wrote that the death of the restaurant’s owner, Jeff Parenteau, in an accident Jan. 31 is the driving reason for the closure.

“Due to this most unfortunate and devastating circumstance, along with many other obstacles during Covid, it has become unfeasible for us to keep the business running at the level of excellence that we are known for and what our owner would have wanted to continue,” the restaurant wrote in its post.