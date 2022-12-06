DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a stolen car Tuesday evening after they said someone inside the stolen vehicle fired shots at Dublin officers.

According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 6100 block of Sawmill Road around 6:17 p.m. Police said a silver Ford four-door sedan was driving north on Sawmill Road when someone inside the sedan fired shots at Dublin police.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, and police are still looking for a suspect.

There is no further information available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.