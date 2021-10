DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– Dublin Police are trying to find a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Frederick Isley, 75, has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday driving from the Dublin Library in a 2001 silver Toyota Highlander, license plate: JIE 3884.

He is a white male with brown hair and eyes, 6’3″ tall and 220 pounds.

Isley has Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic. Police say it is unknown if he has his medication with him.

If you see him or have seen him, call Dublin Police at 614-889-1112 with information.