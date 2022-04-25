DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft after they say two men stole a woman’s purse at a parking lot and then went to Best Buy to purchase a Samsung phone and gift cards in Dublin.

CPD says the two suspects stole the purse from a Sam’s Club parking lot on Sawmill Rd. on March 26 around 12:30 p.m.

They then went to a Best Buy next to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing where they purchased two $500 gift cards and a $1,700 Samsung smartphone.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2098 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

A surveillance photo from Best Buy of the suspects can be seen below.