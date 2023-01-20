DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday.

Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist after police arrived at the scene. Investigators said the victims were all family: a mother, father and son.

Officers went to the home just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday after a friend of one of the residents called to request a well-being check. Detectives said in their initial investigation that all three died from apparent gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide. Officers did not see signs of forced entry inside the home. They also believe the bodies had been inside the house for several days.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.