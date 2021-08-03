Police: Child reported missing in Dublin

Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Dublin are investigating a report of a missing child Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the child was last seen in Kaltenbach Park on the 5900 block of Cara Drive.

Dublin Police are reporting it is a custody dispute.

Police initially said the suspects are two Hispanic women seen driving a green sedan with license plate JBP8189. Another earlier Dublin Police tweet described the victim as a 5-year-old boy. Both tweets have since been deleted.

Police have not yet provided additional information.

