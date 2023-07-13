DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A painting studio where guests can participate in classes while sipping on wine is opening a second location in central Ohio.

(Adobe Stock)

Pinot’s Palette is opening a 2,800-square-foot studio at 6381 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin this fall, marking the national chain’s fourth location in Ohio. The first in Columbus at 691 N. High St. in the Short North opened in 2020.

The studio will be open for nearly 50 guests to participate in a range of classes with beer, wine, limited spirits, and non-alcoholic drinks. In addition, a private studio will be available for gatherings of up to 40 guests and a “Little Brushes” studio will offer classes for painters age 7 and up.

Prices for the no-experience-required classes average around $39 per guest, depending on the painting. Drinks are not included in the cost of the class but can be purchased from the studio’s full bar.

Based in Texas, Pinot’s Palette has expanded since 2009 to 72 studios across 24 states, including California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Kentucky, In addition to two Columbus locations, the chain operates studios in Woodmere near Cleveland and in West Chester near Cincinnati.

Learn more about the upcoming Pinot’s Palette here.