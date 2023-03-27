DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Penzone Salon and Spa is transforming its former flagship location into a new multi-purpose building available for weddings, corporate gatherings and more.

The beauty company is repurposing its original building constructed in 1991 at 6671 Village Pkway. in Dublin for a new 10,000 square-foot space called “Penzone Base One.” The 32-year-old office building sits on the company’s 3.52-acre Dublin campus, the same property that’s home to Penzone’s salon and spa built in 2018.

“Fundamentally, giving an old building a new, fresh start is [often] a good thing,” said Mark Supelak, a member of Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission. “So, this is a welcomed energy.”

A rendering of Penzone Base One. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

A rendering of Penzone Base One. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

A rendering of Penzone Base One. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

A rendering of Penzone Base One. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

Base One will be a multi-use facility home to company training and events. The space will also be equipped for larger gatherings, including weddings and corporate retreats, and feature a co-working space, a creative studio, two cafés, and a bar.

A roof replacement, three patios, two canopies, material and paint upgrades to the existing façade, landscaping and new wall light fixtures are also included in the building’s final development plan submitted to the Dublin planning and zoning commission. Renovations are expected to begin later this spring with an opening by the end of this year.

“I’m totally supportive of the project,” said Lance Schneier, a planning and zoning commissioner. “I congratulate [Penzone] on taking a building that we’ve all seen, that once was state of the art, and needs a little cosmetic work.”

The revamp continues a series of renovations across the company’s portfolio. Penzone constructed its new Dublin salon in 2018, followed by a new Short North location the same year. The Polaris and German Village locations have also undergone remodeling. Last April, Penzone opened a New Albany salon, replacing the area’s former location on Cherry Way.

Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the renovations on March 16. View the entire plan here.