DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Penzone Salon and Spa is constructing a new “live-work” building near its Dublin location to house an art gallery and residence for Penzone’s founder and president.

The beauty company is purposing a 6,718-square-foot dwelling named “The Gallery Residence” on its 3.52-acre Dublin campus, the same property that’s home to Penzone’s salon and spa built in 2018 and its original 1991 location now known as the multipurpose “Penzone Base One” building. The Gallery Residence will serve as a second home for founder Charles Penzone and his wife, current company President Debra Penzone, along with an art studio and gallery for Charles’ large, abstract paintings.

“The idea was twofold: a place for the art, not only its creation but to show it, but also a place to live,” Chris Meyers, the proposal’s leading architect, said during an Aug. 17 meeting with the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission.

A rendering of The Gallery Residence at Penzone’s Dublin campus. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

While the Penzone couple resides in German Village, the two spend the majority of their time at the company’s Dublin headquarters to train and mentor the large staff of health and beauty professionals. The residence is intended to remedy the couple’s commute, while also offering a space for social gatherings and guests visiting the campus.

In addition, plans call for the next stage of development to include two mixed-use buildings adjacent to the residence with retail opportunities and office space. Once completed, Penzone hopes to foster a walkable headquarters open to the Dublin community.

“I think the approach we’re trying to get to is that this is a cohesive campus,” Meyers said.

Lance Schneier, planning and zoning commissioner, spoke in support of the proposal during the meeting and is encouraged by the site’s live-work commitment. Commissioner Jamey Chinnock echoed Schneier and said he is impressed with the proposal’s architecture.

“I’m fully supportive of [the proposal],” Chinnock said. “I think the building is positioned well and, honestly, I look forward to seeing this come back to us with more information.”

The residence continues a series of new buildings and renovations across the company’s portfolio. The company constructed its new Dublin salon in 2018, followed by a new Short North location the same year. The Polaris and German Village locations have also undergone remodeling. Penzone opened a New Albany salon in 2022, replacing the area’s former location on Cherry Way, and is currently renovating Base One.

Next, Penzone will again come before the planning and zoning commission for review of the proposal’s concept plan. The commission meets twice each month, watch previous meetings here. View Penzone’s entire proposal here.