Parents rally outside Dublin school board meeting, ask for mandatory masking

Dublin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The Dublin City Schools Board of Education heard from parents Monday on the issue of face masks.

Last week, the district announced it strongly recommends face masks but is not requiring students and staff to wear them inside school buildings when the school year begins. All staff and students will be required to wear masks when on school buses, per the CDC’s public transit mask mandate.

Some district parents rallied outside Monday’s board meeting, calling for Dublin City Schools to require facemasks.

This was the first school board meeting since the masks optional announcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Two dead after multiple car crash in east Columbus

Police investigating discovery of dead shooting victim in east Columbus

Four months later, neighbors waiting on answers from deadly paint plant explosion

Travel safety

Central Ohio athlete set to make Paralympic debut

Program teaches teens to give back to community as crime rates rise

More Local News