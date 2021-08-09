Parents rally outside Dublin school board meeting, ask for mandatory masking

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The Dublin City Schools Board of Education heard from parents Monday on the issue of face masks.

Last week, the district announced it strongly recommends face masks but is not requiring students and staff to wear them inside school buildings when the school year begins. All staff and students will be required to wear masks when on school buses, per the CDC’s public transit mask mandate.

Some district parents rallied outside Monday’s board meeting, calling for Dublin City Schools to require facemasks.

This was the first school board meeting since the masks optional announcement.