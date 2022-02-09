DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting in Dublin Tuesday night has left one person injured.

According to Dublin police, at about 8:35 p.m., security with the Riverside Methodist Hospital notified officers that a person who had come to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, stated they had been shot near 6700 Sycamore Ridge Blvd.

Police say the victim’s injury does not appear to be life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation and according to police, there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community.