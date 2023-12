DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead Monday after a two-car crash in Dublin.

About 2 p.m., Dublin police and the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a reported crash on Muirfield Drive near Whittingham Drive. The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was injured, police said.

The southbound lanes of Muirfield Drive were closed from Craigston Court South to Kentigern Place Drive while the accident was being investigated.