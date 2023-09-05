DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are aiming to expand an OhioHealth rehabilitation hospital and construct a WoodSpring Suites extended-stay hotel in Dublin.

OhioHealth is presenting the final development plan on Thursday before the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission for a one-story 10,936-square-foot expansion to the health organization’s rehab hospital built in 2020 at 3805 Emerald Parkway. Plans call for the expansion to be built in one phase and increase the hospital from 40 beds across 46,400 square feet to 60 beds across 57,336 square feet.

A rending of the 10,936-square-foot expansion proposed for OhioHealth’s rehab hospital in Dublin. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

The expansion will sit back 50 feet from the building’s front canopy and offset the existing building by 24 feet, to allow visibility of the main entrance from the intersection of Emerald Parkway and Summer Drive. In addition, OhioHealth is adding walking paths and seating around the 5.76-acre site so patients and staff may continue to utilize the open spaces around the hospital.

Common Oaks Lodging, a subsidiary of Concord Hospitality, is also presenting on Thursday before the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission for an informal review of a proposed 46,860-square-foot WoodSpring Suites. Plans call for the extended-stay hotel to sit on 2.76 acres south of the Britton Woods apartment complex.

(Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

The WoodSpring Suites will be home to 123 rooms, a gym and a laundry area for guests. In the proposal, Common Oaks Lodging provided reference photos of other WoodSpring Suites exteriors, and stated the other hotels offer free Wi-Fi, free parking, kitchen facilities and are pet friendly.

View OhioHealth’s proposal here and Common Oaks Lodging’s proposal here. The Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission meets twice each month, watch previous meetings here.