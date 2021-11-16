COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two male deer have been spotted in central Ohio with foreign material tangled up in their antlers, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR said one of the bucks has been spotted in the Dublin area and appears to have a strand of Halloween decorations tangled up in his antlers.

The second buck has been seen in the Worthington area and appears to have a badminton net and pole in his antlers.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is actively monitoring the situation, ODNR said.

According to ODRN, the materials do not seem to be harming the deer and it has no plans to attempt to remove the entanglements.

“Capturing the deer to remove these materials requires in-depth planning and resources to ensure safety for humans and animal,” ODNR wrote. “Therefore, the Ohio Division of Wildlife does not plan to capture the deer to remove the materials. Both deer have exhibited natural, healthy behaviors such as feeding, which indicate they are not being harmed by the obstructions.”

With deer movement at its peak in Ohio, ODNR asks residents to remove any unnecessary netting, hammocks, and other yard equipment that deer could become tangled in.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is asking anyone who comes into contact with these two bucks to observe from a distance and to not attempt to remove the materials. If you should notice either of the deer change behavior exhibiting distress, call 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).

A buck spotted in the Worthington area that appears to have a badminton net and pole in his antlers.

