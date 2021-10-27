DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The North Market is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. Nov. 5 at North Market Bridge Park will be a combination celebration of its grand opening and first anniversary.

Deemed essential during the early days of lockdown and the pandemic, the North Market was able to keep their downtown location open. On top of that, they were able to keep their plans of expansion to Dublin alive.

“The North Market has been around since 1876. We’re not going out of business on my watch. It survived one pandemic. We will survive this and we will prosper after. And we will. And things are getting better every day,” said North Market Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe.

North Market Bridge Park opened on Nov. 5, 2020, with just four merchants. It’s nearly full now with more than a dozen, and they are ready to celebrate with the inaugural Taste of the Market Gala. Harrison Wolfe says will be the “party of the season” all while supporting a great cause.

“The North Market is a nonprofit organization. Our mission is to incubate and support local, independent business. We have a lot of startups in here, as we do Downtown, and you have a little crossover as some businesses have grown to their second location here [in Dublin] which is part of that incubating,” Wolfe said. “Events like this help support the operating costs of this place because we keep things below market rate to get these folks started.”

Each of the vendors at North Market Bridge Park will provide a taste of their food or drinks for a three-course experience for guests:

Date: Friday, November 5

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Tickets include exclusive three-course dishes prepared by the market’s best-in-class merchants, wine, beer & cocktails, live music, magic and the chance to win grand prizes playing roulette & craps.

General admission: $100.00 online. If tickets are still available, they will be $120.00 at the door. Because of the limited capacity of this event, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Includes everything listed above in details.

VIP admission: $150.00 online. Only a limited number of VIP tickets are available. Includes everything in general admission as well as early access beginning at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-Gala reception with North Market Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe, a special drink and additional, exclusive food tastes.

Attire: Guests are encouraged to dress up for this fun and fancy event. Dress for a good time!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.