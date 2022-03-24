COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mexican fusion chain Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened a new restaurant Thursday in Dublin, bringing its fast-casual fare to central Ohio.

Founded by Paul Altero and Bill Hart in 2008, the chain prides itself in its innovative menu “where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit,” the release states.

The menu offers burritos, bowls, quesadillas, hard or soft shell tacos, nachos, taco salads and an item called “The Chiwawa,” all available with the customer’s choice of protein, beans, vegetables, cheeses and more, as listed online.

The Dublin franchise, located at 6048 Sawmill Rd., is owned by Dave Patel.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Bubbakoo’s Burritos since the first time I tried them three years ago,” said Patel. “I’m super excited to deliver those great experiences to Dublin, Ohio!”

Bubbakoo’s other Ohio locations include Centerville, near Dayton and Cincinnati. The company’s website lists Akron, Cleveland and Springboro, as future Buckeye State sites for the eatery.

Currently, there are 68 locations, many of which are in New Jersey, the home state of the Bubbakoo’s chain.