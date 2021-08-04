New leadership ready to start school year at Dublin City Schools

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin City School’s new superintendent is preparing for a new school year, and Wednesday, the district announced a decision when it comes to masking and the start of the classes.

Dr. John Marschhausen previously worked at Hilliard City Schools as superintendent for the past 8 years.

As school starts in Dublin, he said the path forward is simple.

Those who are unvaccinated should come to school wearing a mask. He says he wants this to be a partnership with the community.

“Coming together as a community and doing the right thing without needing an order or a mandate to do that,” he said.

Marschhausen said part of the reasoning behind the decision is because of recent data provided by Franklin County Public Health and examining vaccination status by zip code.

“43017 and 43016 — that 80 percent of our eligible folks have been vaccinated and 70 percent of our high school-aged students have been vaccinated,” he said.

Besides coronavirus concerns, his focus as the new leader of the district is making sure everyone is on the same page and recovering from last school year.

“Agreeing on what those values are that we need in our community and building from what brings us together, not what divides us,” Marschhausen said.

As well as providing a path forward for all students.

“There are multiple paths to success after graduation and it’s not an either/or; it’s an and,” he said. “Provide that elite academic experience for students who are going to college, but we also get to shift and change some of what we do for those non-college bound students to prepare them for an ever-changing workforce.”

The first day of class for Dublin students is Aug. 18.

Now while masks are recommended for those who are not vaccinated in school buildings, masks will be mandatory on buses as part of the CDC’s order requiring them on public transportation.