COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If you happen to be in the Dublin area, you may soon come upon a new venture called Clover Coffee.

On Saturday, May 13, Clover Coffee held its grand opening at Miracle League at Darree Fields in Dublin. The business is serving up more than cups of coffee and hot chocolate. It is also providing opportunities to a population that has far too few.

Clover Coffee is the brainchild of two Dublin moms with adult children with special needs. They are co-owners with two Dublin City Schools intervention specialists. All four women are on a mission of inclusion and acceptance.

“The opportunities for adults with different abilities are very limited,” said co-owner Dana Bruggeman. “We put all this effort into preparing them for adult life and then we don’t always have the services there for them after.”

That is where Clover Coffee comes in, hiring individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“They’re all looking for meaningful and purposeful employment for adults with special needs. And just giving them opportunity, giving them purpose. Having purpose is important for everybody,” said Bruggeman.

And with every cup of joe poured by an employee, life skills are learned, and that employee becomes a part of the community.

Cooper Chellini is one of those employees. When asked what he says to people when he hands them their beverage, “I say thank you and then you say, you’re welcome.”

“It’s awesome. It’s been a lot of work on the backend. Way more than we thought it was going to be,” said Bruggeman, “but when we get out here and you see what it brings to them and honestly, what it brings a customer to come in. It’s just this mutual good feeling on both ends.”

This weekend, Clover Coffee is holding a pop-up at the annual Mannino’s Grand Slam USA softball tournament at Avery Field South in Dublin. For a full list of their upcoming pop-ups, you can go to clovercoffeedublin.com and follow them on social media.